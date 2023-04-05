Contests
Female dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says

Early morning fiery crash along Summit Road in Springfield Township
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her name and age were not released pending notification of next of kin, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash and then car fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Summit Road, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

She was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire crews, they confirmed.

Her injuries weres so serious, Air Care responded and landed east of the crash scene.

The crew remained on the ground for several minutes before lifting off with her just before 4 a.m.

Summit Road was closed earlier between Section and Edgemont roads but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

