Visitation for fallen Springfield Township officer Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A public visitation will be held Wednesday for a fallen Springfield Township officer.

Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley announced Monday that Officer Tim Unwin’s visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home at 4389 Spring Grove Avenue in Northside.

Before the public visitation, a private Mass at St. Lawrence Church will be held at 2 p.m. for close friends and family of Officer Unwin.

Unwin, who was 31 years old, was killed in the line of duty last Friday while responding to an “officer needs assistance” call in North College Hill.

A second driver, William Dunson of Cincinnati, was also killed in the crash.

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley called a "tragic accident." (Springfield Township Police/Terrell Jackson)

Police chief Rick Bley said Dunson was a good man and was in the middle of his normal routine when the accident happened.

Officer Unwin was a four-year veteran with the force, serving two years in the city of Hamilton and two years in Springfield Township.

At the request of Officer Unwin’s family, Dunson will also be honored during the officer’s visitation and funeral.

Unwin’s funeral service will also be at Spring Grove Funeral Home and will be held Thursday, April 6 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Below is the funeral procession route:

The funeral procession will depart at 12:00 p.m. with an expected arrival for a public graveside service at Arlington Memorial Gardens on Compton Road. (Google Maps)

Services for Dunson will be Saturday, April 15 at the Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church on West Galbraith Avenue. Dunson’s visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the funeral will be at 1 p.m.

Messages of support for the families of Officer Tim Unwin and Mr. William Dunson can be written in the funeral home Register Books at the Springfield Township Police Department, 1130 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.

