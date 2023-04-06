$10,000 cash, real gold up for grabs in Hocking Hills treasure hunt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re an adventure seeker or just looking for a weekend activity, a treasure hunt could lead you to $10,000 and real gold.

Hocking Hills announced the first of five treasure hunts that are open to anyone.

Register here for exclusive hints and clues.

Rules of participation:

Participants must video record themselves and each correct answer while at the physical location of the riddle answer (where applicable). Participants must show themselves with the answers at each location. Failure to record the participant and correct answers to the riddles will result in disqualification. Participants must document their journey in order to complete the treasure hunt.

Participants must follow @TheHockingHills on Instagram. View the treasure hunt story first riddle and go!

Hunting at night is not permitted under any circumstances and can lead to disqualification.

Participants can find EXTRA hidden clues posted to @TheHockingHills Instagram stories from time to time and/or by registering for extra clues at www.HockingHillsTreasurehunt.com

Participants must be 18 or over to claim prize.

Participants may team up but only ONE prize is issued to one individual.

Winning participant is liable for all local and state taxes that may be incurred.

Once all steps of the treasure hunt riddle are completed you will be provided a phone number after the last step has been completed. Call to claim your prize.

Cheating of any kind warrants automatic termination from the giveaway/ treasure hunt.

Destruction of state parks and/or state park land is strictly prohibited and will result in an automatic termination from giveaway contest/treasure hunt. Some clues may lead you to the state park(s). Do not go off trail. Do not swim, wade, dig, or otherwise disobey the state park rules.

Any attempt to sabotage other contestants or alter clues/answers of giveaway/treasure hunt will result in automatic forfeiture from contest, and all other future contests.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.