Contagious virus forces Cincinnati Animal CARE to pause dog intake, adoptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Animal CARE team has temporarily paused their on-site dog intake and adoptions after two stray dogs in their facility tested positive for a contagious disease on Monday.

According to media spokesperson Ray Anderson, the dogs tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus, an illness that primarily affects unvaccinated dogs and puppies. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, eye and nose discharge, swelling of the paw pads and more.

Studies have found that 50% of strays across the country have no protective immunity to CDV and are likely unvaccinated, Anderson explained.

“Infectious diseases of any kind in our shelter are taken seriously and treated aggressively while we exercise the highest levels of caution to mitigate the risk of further spread,” he said.

While the Northside shelter has paused its dog intake, all incoming dogs will be housed in an off-site facility as the shelter is decontaminated.

Andersons says the dogs that are currently housed in the facility will be in quarantine until they are cleared.

In regards to the other animals, the cat wing, known as Kitty City, will remain open for intake and adoption. It is important to note that CDV cannot be spread from dog to cat or dog to human, Anderson added.

As the Cincinnati Animal CARE team consults with a local veterinary team and experts who specialize in CDV at the University of Florida, they have compiled a list of things people can do to help.

Keep animals out of the shelter. If a lost dog is found, try to keep it in the neighborhood if it is safe to do so. If it is a stray dog, contact the Hamilton County Dog Wardens at 513-541-7387 and file a “found” report. Hang posters and post on social media if a dog has been found.

People should vaccinate their animals. The virus came from surrounding areas/neighborhoods and did not originate at the Hamilton County Shelter, the CARE team said.

Pet owners should not bring their dogs to public spaces where other animals could be if they are not fully vaccinated.

People can help get some of the animals out of the shelter by adopting pets at the shelter’s Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Ave. in Pleasant Ridge. The PAC is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 15 and 16.

“In the meantime, we appreciate your patience, understanding and support during what will be a challenging time for the animals in our shelter and the people who care for them,” Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website here.

