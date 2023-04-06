Couple who fought teen at Liberty Center say they were only defending their son

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two parents caught on camera fighting with a teenager at Liberty Center last weekend say they were acting on behalf of their son against one of his bullies.

The parents spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. They provided two videos appearing to show a group of teenagers, targeting, harassing and violently assaulting another teenager, whom the parents claim is their son.

The parents say the bullying had gone on for months. But both videos, they say, are from earlier in the day on April 1, sometime before the fight that pitted them against a 15-year-old whom they say is among their son’s bullies.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office incident report claims there were two fights that day. The first, according to the report, involved minors fighting in a parking garage. The report notes during that fight, one teenager had their chain necklace taken.

The parents say that teenager is their son. They say they went to Liberty Center to protect their son and get answers, resulting in the second fight.

The 15-year-old whom the parents allegedly assaulted told FOX19 on Tuesday that he and his brother had left the parking garage without participating in the first fight.

“They started punching him and taking his chain... Me and my brother was just running away because we didn’t want to get involved,” he said.

The parents then confronted the 15-year-old inside Liberty Center. The 15-year-old’s mother says they assaulted him with a baseball bat. The bullied boy’s mother admits to having the bat but says it wasn’t used during the fight.

“I did have a bat,” she said. “I went in there thinking, ‘I’m a woman, you have all these kids surrounding him, I’m going to need to protect myself.’”

The boy’s mother says her son hadn’t been at Liberty Center an hour that day before the bullying began.

“He literally called me, like, ‘Mom, come get me now! They’re harassing me!’ And then the next call—Facetime—was at the end of them jumping him. He was like, ‘Mom, come get me! Come get me!’”

The 15-year-old says he told the parents he hadn’t touched their son. He says that’s when the mother pushed him.

She counters he came at her first: “He took his fist and jabbed it into my stomach, and I shoved him back, like, ‘Stop.’”

Said the father, “As soon as I saw him put up his fists toward my woman, towards my wife, it was literally to get him to stop. There’s no need for you to even put your hands up towards a woman, period.”

The 15-year-old hit his head against a glass case during the fight. He got four stitches at a hospital.

“I didn’t know the glass thing was back there,” the father said. “I didn’t want to hurt the kid. I didn’t throw any punches to try and maliciously hurt him. But I did want to let him know that there was a force, that you’re not going to be bullying, because that’s the mentality that he had. He wanted to bully a woman, just like he tried to bully our son.”

Looking back, the boy’s mother says she wishes she wouldn’t have gotten so angry.

“I wish I would have went in there a little bit more calmer,” she said. “But I wanted to know why. That’s all I can say is, I wish I would have actually sat down and told him, ‘Why did you do this?’”

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the fight and have alerted the prosecutor’s office that charges could be coming against the teenagers and adults. Those charges could include inducing panic, assault and robbery.

“I don’t want a record on these kids, where they can’t have a future, because that’s not right either,” she said. “But there needs to be something where it’s like, ‘Ok, I need to open my eyes here, because this isn’t okay. I can’t do this again.”

