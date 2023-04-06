Contests
Fatal crash in Whitewater Township

First responders are on scene of a fatal crash in Whitewater Township early Thursday, according...
First responders are on scene of a fatal crash in Whitewater Township early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are on scene of a fatal crash in Whitewater Township early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene on Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) under the Interstate 275 overpass, coroner officials said.

It was reported at 1:18 a.m.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene.

We will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.

