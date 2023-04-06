Contests
High winds throw tree on woman’s house in Highland County

‘I could not believe how big it was... and it was completely out of the ground!’
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Wednesday’s storm uprooted several large trees in Highland County, and one of them came down on a woman’s home.

Julia Newman says she’s lucky to be alive.

“I just couldn’t believe it was down like that,” she said. “But, of course, we’ve had some really nasty weather for the last three or four or five days.”

The tree tore down power lines on its way toward Newman’s roof, where it currently rests.

Newman was inside the home when the tree fell. She says she didn’t hear it or realize anything had happened until she got a knock on the door.

“All of a sudden, these fellows come to the front door and said I have a problem,” she recalled. “The tree itself, the root, I could not believe how big it was... and it was completely out of the ground! I thought, ‘Wow!’”

Crews with the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District as well as ODOT were on-scene Wednesday night.

Despite being without power for hours, Newman says she’s thankful her home didn’t suffer more serious damage.

“I feel very lucky,” she said. “I’m very glad that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”

