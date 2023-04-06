Highland County deputy quits amid felony charge in suspect’s shooting death

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A deputy with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office has quit the department as he faces a criminal charge in the fatal shooting of a suspect last summer.

Dustin Malone pleaded not guilty last month to one count of reckless homicide in the July 2022 death of Richard 58-year-old Poulin.

If convicted, Malone, 54, faces up to three years in prison.

The sheriff’s office put him on paid leave at the time of the shooting.

After Malone was charged with the felony crime on March 23, Sheriff Donald Barrera changed his leave to an unpaid one.

Malone first joined the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. He was promoted to road patrol sergeant last year, according to his personnel file.

The sheriff declined to comment on his resignation.

At the time of the shooting, the sheriff asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate. Shortly after, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office handle the case.

Malone’s attorney says he accidentally shot Poulin after Poulin ran a stop sign on Ohio 62 south of Hillsboro and then led Malone and other law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Brown County on July 17, 2022.

The pursuit went to an area near 5760 U.S. 62 near a church. Malone ordered Poulin to get out of the vehicle, but Poulin wasn’t complying, according to his attorney.

As Malone approached Poulin’s pickup truck, Malone had his gun in his left hand and a baton in his right hand, according to his attorney, Josh Engel.

“When (Malone) approached the vehicle, he had his gun drawn,” Engel said. “He struck the vehicle’s window with his baton to break the window. When he struck the vehicle the weapon discharged, striking the driver, causing the death of the driver.”

A copy of a sheriff’s report summarizing the incident was released this week to FOX19 NOW.

It states the suspect’s vehicle was attempting to pull away again just before Malone’s gun went off.

Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month, Malone was going to plead no contest to the reckless homicide charge for probation in a plea deal agreement with the special prosecutor, according to his attorney, but the deal “fell apart” at the last minute.

Once Malone pleaded not guilty, the judge put him on house arrest and set an August trial date.

The case returns to court next for a pretrial hearing on April 25.

Last week, FOX19 NOW uncovered that the Highland County coroner actually ruled Poulin’s death a suicide back on Feb. 16.

Dr. Jeffrey Beery told FOX19 NOW he believed Poulin wanted to die and he wanted to do it in a way commonly referred to as “suicide by cop.”

Poulin’s death certificate shows his cause of death is listed as a single gunshot wound to his neck.

The manner of death is listed as suicide even though it was Malone who pulled the trigger.

The other significant conditions contributing to Poulin’s death but not resulting in the underlying causes are listed on the death certificate as: “Suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

Poulin was drunk at the time of his death, according to the coroner.

His blood alcohol level was 0.202, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, his death certificate shows.

His toxicology report did not detect any drugs in his system, something the coroner said came as a surprise.

A witness told a coroner’s investigator he had used “anything and everything’,” Dr. Beery told FOX19 NOW.

Sgt. Jonathan Malone appeared in court Thursday, March 23, 2023, in connection with the July 17, 2022, officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 58-year-old Richard Poulin. (WXIX)

The death certificate and Poulin’s cause and manner of death were all finalized a month before the deputy’s plea hearing on March 23.

The coroner says he met with the special prosecutor at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who is overseeing the case, Anthony Pierson, and BCI in mid-January to give them his preliminary ruling.

The county coroner said he confirmed Pierson and the BCI case agent were aware of his findings after he issued Poulin’s death certificate.

He said he wanted to make sure they weren’t “blindsided” since the case was coming up in court.

While the coroner wouldn’t say specifically what prompted him to rule Poulin’s death a suicide, he did note: “We knew early on that he had made suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

He said he was even further convinced after talking with BCI about the case.

The coroner told FOX19 NOW last week he doesn’t understand why the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is still pursuing a criminal prosecution against Malone in light of the suicide determination.

Malone’s lawyer says he has requested copies of the state’s evidence against his client, including the coroner’s findings.

They are “a very important piece of information,” he has said.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office and BCI declined to comment about the coroner’s findings last week because criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

We are checking again Thursday and will update this story once we hear back.

Former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen, FOX19 NOW’s legal analyst, says he’s never seen a situation where the coroner rules an officer-involved death a suicide - suicide by cop no less - and the state still charges the officer with a crime, especially a felony.

“I don’t see any way that the state can get a conviction in this matter with the coroner’s ruling. It sounds to me like the case should be dismissed,” Allen said.

