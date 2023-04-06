Contests
Homicide investigation underway in Brown County

A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.

Deputies found a man fatally shot in the head and on the ground outside a residence early Thursday, according to Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a weapon discharge in the 10000 block of Love Day Road in Hamersville around 5:35 a.m.

No weapon was recovered at the crime scene, sheriff’s officials say.

The victim’s name and age were not released pending notification of next of kin.

His body was removed from the crime scene by 9 a.m. and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy Friday, according to the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Walt Griffith at 937-378-4435, extension 11.

