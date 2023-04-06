Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says
St. Francis Seraph School’s principal “escorted” the person out of the school, and police took...
Suspect pursued by police gets inside Cincinnati Catholic school
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Severe storms roll through the Tri-State
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of NKY

Latest News

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say
FILE - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony to commemorate South...
South Korean president invited to address US Congress
Kristian Hemmitt
Judge sentences former daycare worker for assaulting 1-year-old
Officer Tim Unwin laid to rest
Officer Tim Unwin laid to rest
Demonstrators stand outside of the Tennessee State Capitol in support of three Democratic state...
Protesters chant in support of 'Tennessee three'