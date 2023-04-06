Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Brown County

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Brown County early Thursday,...
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Brown County early Thursday, county dispatchers say.(Live 5)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Brown County early Thursday, county dispatchers confirm.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Love-Day Road in Hamersville just after 5:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene.

The man’s body was removed by 9 a.m. and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy Friday, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

His name and age were not released.

The circumstances of his death also were not disclosed.

FOX19 NOW has requests for comment into the sheriff’s office and will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says
St. Francis Seraph School’s principal “escorted” the person out of the school, and police took...
Suspect pursued by police gets inside Cincinnati Catholic school
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Severe storms roll through the Tri-State
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of NKY

Latest News

Live: Funeral for Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin
Springfield Township Police Officer Funeral Services
Springfield Township Police Officer Funeral Services
Springfield Township Police Officer to be laid to rest today
Springfield Township Police Officer to be laid to rest today
Funeral services will be held Thursday for fallen Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin.
Funeral services Thursday for Springfield Township officer killed in crash