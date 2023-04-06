Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in Brown County early Thursday, county dispatchers confirm.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Love-Day Road in Hamersville just after 5:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene.

The man’s body was removed by 9 a.m. and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy Friday, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

His name and age were not released.

The circumstances of his death also were not disclosed.

