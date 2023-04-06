Contests
Judge sentences former daycare worker for assaulting 1-year-old

Kristian Hemmitt
Kristian Hemmitt(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Morgan Parrish and Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati daycare worker has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting a 1-year-old back in March 2022, a judge determined Thursday morning.

Kristian Hemmitt, 28, of Westwood, was working at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center when she grabbed a child by the hair and forced their head down to the ground, an affidavit said.

In addition, prosecutors said surveillance footage caught Hemmitt throwing away hair that she ripped out of the child’s head.

The 28-year-old was indicted on charges of felonious assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence in March 2022, however, she pleaded guilty to only one count of endangering children, according to court documents.

The other charges were dismissed.

RELATED: “West Price Hill daycare worker accused of further abuse of 1-year-old”

Prior to her trial, Hemmitt was found incompetent and had to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months, per Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers orders. She was re-evaluated six months later.

Hemmitt will spend three years in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

