Man killed after pickup truck careens off I-74 overpass

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his pickup truck careened off the Interstate 275/74 overpass and plummeted down on the hillside just off Hamilton-Cleves Road early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton Cleves Road is shut down under the overpass. So are the northbound I-275 ramps to the road.

These closures will remain in place through the morning commute, sheriff’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Detour onto U.S. 50 to Kilby to return to the highway.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:18 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause remains under investigation.

