Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Montgomery Zoo announces the passing of reticulated giraffe Jenna

The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.
The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.(Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes who suffered from worsening health problems.

On April 6, the Montgomery Zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe.

The zoo said an extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments led to the decision to end Jenna’s suffering.

According to the officials, Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, and quickly became a beloved animal for guests to see.

Jenna’s misfortunes started at the age of five when she sustained a traumatic injury to her left rear leg which resulted in physical damage to her feet and posture.

The injury led to mobility challenges as the giraffe aged, according to the zoo.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

WSFA reported Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her passing.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A man is dead after his pickup truck careened off the Interstate 275/74 overpass and plummeted...
Man killed after pickup truck careens off I-74 overpass
A female has died after she was critically hurt in an early morning fiery crash in Springfield...
Woman dies after Springfield Township crash, coroner says
St. Francis Seraph School’s principal “escorted” the person out of the school, and police took...
Suspect pursued by police gets inside Cincinnati Catholic school
(Left) Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the premiere of "Reboot" on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Fox...
Bud Light’s trans partner is a University of Cincinnati grad

Latest News

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Police: Suspect shot 2 hostages, killing 1, after wounding officer
Easter egg hunt generic
Easter egg hunt goes awry at Ohio mall because of ‘unacceptable’ adult behavior
Samantha Gardner
Ohio woman caught trying to traffic meth in a cereal box, sheriff says
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest