NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A local BBQ spot has stopped selling Bud Light amid the beer brand’s decision to partner with a trans social media influencer.

Guy Cummins owns Smokin’ This And That BBQ in Florence. It’s a “small mom and pop” restaurant, Cummins says, with favorable reviews and some national acclaim.

Recently, however, the restaurant drew criticism after Cummins authored a Facebook post saying he would no longer sell Budweiser or Bud Light.

“Smokin’ This And That BBQ will no longer be serving Budweiser or Budweiser light due to inappropriate labels. This kind of behavior and or marketing skills speaks volumes about their lack of communication with their real time plain folk customers. Please share and keep the faith. This too shall pass,” the post read.

Cummins has since deleted the post, but you still can’t get a Budweiser or Bud Light at his restaurant.

He’s not the only one around the country to do so. Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actor, TikTok star and University of Cincinnati alumna with more than 12 million social media followers, has drawn a significant response.

The beer brand sent Mulvaney a commemorative can of beer with her face on it last week to celebrate her one-year anniversary of beginning her gender transition. At the same time, Anheuser-Busch InBev was widely distributing Pride-themed cans of Bud Light.

Calls to boycott AB/InBev brands arose from numerous celebrities, and innumerable videos have gone viral on social media showing once-devoted Budweiser drinkers dumping out their stock in protest.

Mulvaney obliquely responded to the criticism on Thursday.

Cummins maintains he wasn’t trying to make a political or social statement. “If I offended anybody, I apologize. It wasn’t my intent,” he said.

The restaurant owner says he made the decision to halt its sale of Budweiser and Bud Light after he saw customers verbally attacked for choosing to drink them.

“I’ve never seen this before, ever,” he said. “There were no physical altercations or anything. It was all verbal. But you figure late at night, alcohol is involved... You know, it could run into that.”

Prior to the controversy, on March 23, Cummins posted a video to Facebook in which he described the financial and regulatory challenges of operating a small business. “It’s tough out there,” he said.

In the video, Cummins discussed a Kentucky bill recently signed into law that bans a certain type of slot machine, saying the removal of the machines at his restaurant hurts his bottom line.

“I’m not a big fan of politics around here,” he said. “I like supporting the politicians, but I sure as hell don’t like getting involved in it. But you’ve got my undivided attention now.”

Three weeks later, Cummins continues to seek a balance between politics and comity.

“I want people to always come into my restaurant and be safe,” he said. “I’ve been that way for the last nine years. We’re gonna keep it that way. And so, the whole concept was, if I take Bud Light outta here, then nobody’s got nothin’ to haze about. they can talk about something else.”

He says those who characterized his decision as “transphobic” are wrong.

“If you read the particular post, and read it for what it is, now what you think it means... Tead it for what it truly means from an old fat guy that does BBQ. That’s all it is,” he said.

