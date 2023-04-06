Contests
OTR’s newest restaurant will focus on pasta, but it won’t be Italian

A chef with years of experience in Michelin kitchens will helm the new restaurant on Walnut Street.
Broccoli and cheese cappelletti at Wildweed
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The chef of a popular pasta-themed pop-up is opening a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine.

Wildweed, run by chef/owner David Jackman, will sit at the northwest corner of Walnut and 13th streets in the Columbia Flats project across from Homemakers Bar.

“I love that this is such an accessible space in the city,” Jackman said. “I’m excited about building a team and community around our restaurant and building something that helps the culinary scene in Cincinnati grow.”

Jackman’s culinary resume includes years of experience at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, Chicago and San Fransisco, according to 3CDC.

What would become Wildweed began in 2019 as Sunday Sauce, a pop-up concept run out of Oakley Wines.

Jackman recently signed a long-term lease with 3CDC on the 1,848-sq.ft. space.

“Wildweed has already built up a loyal following thanks to his highly successful pop-up events, and we’re excited to partner with him to bring his delectable dishes to a broader audience,” said 3CDC Commerical Leasing Manager Lindzie Gunnels.

Wildweed will focus on pasta but it won’t be an Italian restaurant.

The roving menu bears that out. You don’t often find traditional, unadorned versions of carbonara or cacio e pepe. Instead, Jackman offers fusilli with ramps, olives and onions; farfalle with smoked pork belly and dried chilis; reginette with rabbit ragu; gnocchi with chopped clams and saffron aioli; cappelletti with coconut crab curry; and tortelli with fried sweetbreads and fennel pollen.

For dessert? Standouts include tonka bean ice cream. Or a rhubarb sorbet with elderflower cream, tarragon, marigold and orange blossom. Or a hemp and sesame brown butter cookie.

“Wildweed wants to celebrate and showcase the best cultivated and wild-harvested products our region has to offer,” Jackman said. “We will put an emphasis on that and will also serve pasta, though we aren’t an Italian restaurant.”

Jackman adds he wants the restaurant to build “equitable opportunities” for others to grow in the restaurant industry. Those opportunities will include supporting local farmers and hosting guest chefs and hospitality professionals.

He envisions a spacious dining area as well as a 12-seat chef counter offering a tasting menu.

Construction on Wildweed is expected to wrap up in the fall.

The future Wildweed restaurant in the Columbia building on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine.
The future Wildweed restaurant in the Columbia building on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine.(WXIX)

