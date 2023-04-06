‘Reds Babies’ shine on Opening Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re a week into the MLB season and here in Cincinnati, baseball season is more than just a period of time: it brings people together to enjoy America’s Pastime.

A labor and delivery doctor has been delivering babies for decades and wanted to celebrate this year’s Opening Day in a unique way.

Allana Oak is the Lead Physician of the Laborist Group at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood.

She says on Opening Day, she wanted to take a trip down memory lane.

So, she went to Facebook and made a post asking for pictures of “Reds babies.”

“On Opening Day, I thought I’ll throw it out there and see how many babies I’ve delivered over the last 27 years that might be in Reds gear,” says Oak, “Little babies, older babies, high school students, college students.”

The response was huge.

Dozens of people responded by sharing pictures of their kids of all ages.

In 27 years of delivering babies at St. Elizabeth, Dr. Oak says these kids are more than just faces and names.

Do you remember all the kids that were posted?

“I love getting the pictures of the brand new babies that I delivered in the last couple of months combined with the kids in their mid-20s.”

Dr. Oak says she has been a Reds fan since she was a kid growing up in West Virginia. She would get rewarded for good schoolwork with a ticket to see the Big Red Machine play.

Now, years later, her own kids are Reds fans.

Dr. Oak has a unique perspective on the Reds season and how it relates to childbirth.

“Baseball season is like a renewal every year and that’s what birth is, birth is a renewal,” explains Dr. Oak. “So, it’s a great time to get kids dressed up, family fun, get them out to the ballpark, and just a neat way to celebrate what’s a wonderful venue in our town.”

Babies that are born at St. Elizabeth will get a unique Onesie while supplies last that reads“Future Baseball Fan.”

