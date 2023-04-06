Showers ending but remaining chilly Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies remain this afternoon with showers ending before 2 p.m. Wind will be out of the north and with the cloud cover, high temperatures will only be in the lower 50s.

Good Friday will have high-level clouds with filtered sunshine and dry conditions, though temperatures will be mild with afternoon highs are in the mid 50s.

Friday night and Saturday night will be chilly with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 30s - so areas of patchy frost will be possible.

The holiday weekend will be pleasant during the daytime hours. Saturday will be sunny in the afternoon with a high of 61. Easter Sunday will be 66 and sunny. If you are going to a sunrise service the temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Next week looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the 70s and mild lows in the 40s.

Warm weather continues through the middle of the month of April with dry conditions persisting through mid April.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.