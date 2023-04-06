Contests
Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Faithful from the Tri-State, across the United States, and around the world will come to Mt. Adams on Good Friday for Praying the Steps.

People will walk up 94 steps to Immaculata Church on Guido Street in an annual tradition that began in the late 1850s.

Archbishop Purcell asked people to climb the hillside, praying that enough money would be raised to build Immaculata Church, according to a church spokesperson.

First, the faithful climbed a dirt path until wooden steps were built, followed by concrete steps in 1911.

Today, those Praying the Steps can choose to begin from one of three locations:

  • The upper steps begin on St. Gregory Street just below the church entrance
  • The middle steps begin on Columbia Parkway
  • The lower steps begin on Riverside Drive across from the Montgomery Inn Boathouse

The faithful will gather at 11:30 p.m. at the base of the steps on St. Gregory Street and just before midnight Fr. Adam Puntel, pastor of Immaculata Church, will bless the steps and then he will lead the group in prayer up the steps, a spokesperson for the archdiocese said.

