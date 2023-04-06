Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Faithful from the Tri-State, across the United States, and around the world will come to Mt. Adams on Good Friday for Praying the Steps.

People will walk up 94 steps to Immaculata Church on Guido Street in an annual tradition that began in the late 1850s.

Archbishop Purcell asked people to climb the hillside, praying that enough money would be raised to build Immaculata Church, according to a church spokesperson.

First, the faithful climbed a dirt path until wooden steps were built, followed by concrete steps in 1911.

Today, those Praying the Steps can choose to begin from one of three locations:

The upper steps begin on St. Gregory Street just below the church entrance

The middle steps begin on Columbia Parkway

The lower steps begin on Riverside Drive across from the Montgomery Inn Boathouse

The faithful will gather at 11:30 p.m. at the base of the steps on St. Gregory Street and just before midnight Fr. Adam Puntel, pastor of Immaculata Church, will bless the steps and then he will lead the group in prayer up the steps, a spokesperson for the archdiocese said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.