WATCH: Funeral services for Springfield Township officer killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Funeral services will be held Thursday for fallen Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin.

Unwin, 31, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 31 while responding to an “officer needs assistance” call in North College Hill.

His funeral service will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home on Spring Grove Avenue in Northside.

A funeral procession will follow from around 11 a.m. to noon to Arlington Memorial Gardens on Compton Road in Springfield Township.

The procession will pause once it reaches the Springfield Township Police Department before continuing to the Arlington Memorial Gardens.

The officer’s family has consented to media coverage of his funeral services.

Here is the funeral procession route:

A second driver, William Dunson, of Cincinnati, also was killed in the crash.

Dunson is being honored during the officer’s visitation and funeral at the officer’s family’s request.

Services for Dunson will be Saturday, April 15 at the Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church on West Galbraith Avenue. Dunson’s visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the funeral will be at 1 p.m.

Messages of support for the families of Unwin and Dunson can be written in the funeral home Register Books at the Springfield Township Police Department, 1130 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.

Spring Grove Funeral Homes also set up a fundraiser to help Dunson’s family with funeral expenses and other unexpected costs.

Spring Grove says 100% of the donation will benefit the Dunson family directly.

