Cincinnati Zoo hosts annual Easter celebration

The Cincinnati Zoo hosts its annual Easter Celebration Saturday from noon - 5 p.m.
The Cincinnati Zoo hosts its annual Easter Celebration Saturday from noon - 5 p.m.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents and kiddies can visit furry animal friends and the Easter bunny at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s annual Easter Celebration this weekend.

From noon - 5 p.m. on Saturday, guests of the Zoo can also partake in treat stations and participate in Easter-themed animal enrichment activities and a scavenger hunt.

“We’ll have egg hunts for lions, red pandas, cougars, otters, tigers, and more,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s special events manager Joelle Gilbert.  “Be sure to check the animal enrichment schedule before you arrive so you can catch your favorite animals hunting, smashing, rolling, and eating eggs and treats.”

Treats and toys will be provided by Kinder Joy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cincinnati Zoo to ensure joy and connection are at the center of shared family experiences during the Easter season and all year around,” said Kinder Joy Vice President, Miguel Zorrilla.

You can plan your day’s adventures using the Zoo’s free mobile interactive map.

Easter Celebration activities are free with Zoo admission.

