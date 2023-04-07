Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest returns in April with its largest lineup

The Asian Food Fest continues to grow, offering nearly 50 vendors from around the world.
The Asian Food Fest continues to grow, offering nearly 50 vendors from around the world.(Provided//Asian Food Fest)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Asian Food Fest has announced its 2023 lineup, which is the event’s largest ever.

Celebrating its 12th year, the festival returns to Court Street Plaza Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. with nearly 50 food vendors representing 15 countries.

Fans of the fest and new attendees can enjoy a tour of appetizing small plates priced between $2 - $10.

“The growth of this event has truly been remarkable,” says Rob Weidle, Lead Event Manager for Asian Food Fest. “Asian Food Fest is becoming known as a cultural destination. We are seeing attendees from across the country come to the Cincinnati region to indulge in some amazing food and experience this one-of-a-kind event.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Asian Food Fest’s spokespeople say that they will release specific menu items later this month.

For a list of participating restaurants and food trucks, visit Asian Food Fest’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A man is dead after his pickup truck careened off the Interstate 275/74 overpass and plummeted...
Man killed after pickup truck careens off I-74 overpass
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Couple who fought teen at Liberty Center say they were only defending their son
A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
Victim identified in Brown County homicide

Latest News

Bryanna Godsey, 22, is charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence...
Passenger killed in NKY crash after leaving bar; Driver arrested
Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday
Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday
Delhi Township Fire Department was at the scene of a structure fire on Neeb Road.
Estimated $50,000 in damage from fire to Delhi Township home
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s new deal: Analyst makes projection on star QB’s contract extension