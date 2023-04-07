Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest returns in April with its largest lineup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Asian Food Fest has announced its 2023 lineup, which is the event’s largest ever.

Celebrating its 12th year, the festival returns to Court Street Plaza Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. with nearly 50 food vendors representing 15 countries.

Fans of the fest and new attendees can enjoy a tour of appetizing small plates priced between $2 - $10.

“The growth of this event has truly been remarkable,” says Rob Weidle, Lead Event Manager for Asian Food Fest. “Asian Food Fest is becoming known as a cultural destination. We are seeing attendees from across the country come to the Cincinnati region to indulge in some amazing food and experience this one-of-a-kind event.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Asian Food Fest’s spokespeople say that they will release specific menu items later this month.

For a list of participating restaurants and food trucks, visit Asian Food Fest’s website.

