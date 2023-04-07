Contests
Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A criminal charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

The misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing stems from a claim that Mixon pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued on Feb. 2, but just a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of city prosecutors.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Cincinnati police said Friday that new evidence was found during their investigation which led to the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon being refiled.

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court on April 19 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The Bengals did release a statement following Friday’s announcement from Cincinnati police.

Officer Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

Joe Mixon accused of pointing gun at someone
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Cincinnati police admit error in issuing Mixon’s arrest warrant
Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled

Mixon has found his name the subject of news headlines following the end of the Bengals season.

His sister, Shalonda Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in connection with a shooting outside of the star running back’s home on March 6.

While Mixon was home at the time, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers firmly stated in a press conference that the Bengals running back “did not commit a crime” that night.

Brewer, according to Powers, fired 10 to 11 shots at a 16-year-old who was playing “Nerf wars” outside of Mixon’s home in Anderson Township.

