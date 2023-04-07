Contests
Easter Weekend and beyond looks worry free weatherwise

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Friday is starting on a little bit of a chilly note. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. We will see clouds stick around through the first part of the day. We should see some clearing this afternoon but clouds will be stubborn to depart. High 59.

Saturday will also be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. By the afternoon we will see clearing with a high of 61. Temperatures will start to get back to normal (41 for the low and 63 for the high) by the end of the weekend.

Easter Sunday looks beautiful! If you are attending a sunrise service, bundle up because it will be in the 30s in the morning. By the afternoon we will see bright sunshine and a high of 65.

Next week looks picture perfect, quiet and warm. Highs will climb into the 70s with lots of sunshine and no rain in the forecast through at least Thursday.

