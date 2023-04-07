Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Indiana lawmaker takes aim at teen suicides with anti-bullying bill

‘I hope it will help.’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WXIX) - An anti-bullying bill is one step closer to becoming law in Indiana.

House Bill 1438 would require schools to investigate all reports of bulling and notify the parents of every student involved. It would require school districts to transfer a bully to a different school in extreme cases. The victim could also choose to transfer to another building in the district, according to Rep. Vernon Smth, who authored the bill.

The bill comes after a 12-year-old who battled alopecia died by suicide after she was bullied by her classmate

According to the Indiana Department of Education, there were 5,103 reports of bullying during the 2021-2022 school year.

Teachers, parents and anti-bullying advocates packed into a committee hearing for HB 1483 on Friday.

Smith said he was inspired to write the bill after seeing the rise in suicide rates among teenagers across the nation.

“I don’t know if this is going to be the fix for the problem, but I hope it will help,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A man is dead after his pickup truck careened off the Interstate 275/74 overpass and plummeted...
Man killed after pickup truck careens off I-74 overpass
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Couple who fought teen at Liberty Center say they were only defending their son
A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
Victim identified in Brown County homicide

Latest News

Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings
10-year-old Highland County girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Teachers and students meet for a special reunion
Reunion between teachers and students brings generations together
Popular West Side restaurant damaged by flooding in 2018 reopens
Popular West Side restaurant damaged by flooding reopens
Dylan T. Brinkman
Driver charged in Northern Kentucky car-surfing incident, sheriff says