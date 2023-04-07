Joe Burrow’s new deal: Analyst makes projection on star QB’s contract extension

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the Bengals and Joe Burrow work toward getting a contract extension done and signed, one NFL salary cap analyst has a projection on what the deal may look like.

The major offseason headline for the Cincinnati Bengals has been working out the contract extension for the franchise quarterback. Burrow is heading into the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Salary Cap Analyst Brad Spielberger with PFF dropped his projection for what Burrow’s new contract could look like.

If the $214 million over four years is what Burrow ends up getting, that would make him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, based on Spotrac’s 2023 contract value rankings.

The top five highest-paid QBs in the league are: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson.

Outside of Mahomes, none of those mentioned quarterbacks have accomplished what Burrow has.

Burrow, in just three seasons, has transformed the Bengals one from one of the league’s worst to one of the league’s best.

The 26-year-old has led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl and back-to-back AFC Championships.

So, if Burrow requests more money, he would have an argument as to why he deserves a bigger contract.

However, the Bengals star could follow Tom Brady’s lead and go with a “team first” style contract that would allow Cincinnati to use the cap space to build the roster around their franchise quarterback.

While Burrow has already accumulated an impressive resumé, there are important factors to consider when working out his contract extension.

Cincinnati must consider the upcoming contracts of his top weapons: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase himself said back in February that Burrow “wants to set up his contract to keep his weapons around him.”

Burrow has publicly stated that he wants to play in Cincinnati his “whole career,” he told NBC’s Sports Maria Taylor ahead of Cincinnati’s 2023 playoff run. [Read entire comments here]

