Lineup announced for late-summer music festival at Riverbend

The Ohio Is For Lovers Festival will take place on Sept. 9.
Fans dance at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverbend Music Center will host the second annual Ohio Is For Lovers Festival on September 9, presented by MEMI and Live Nation.

The lineup of emo bands is headlined by Jimmy Eat World and Alkaline Trio.

The undercards include:

  • Underoath;
  • State Champs;
  • Saosin;
  • Hawthorne Heights;
  • The Starting Line;
  • Relient K;
  • Kennyhoopla;
  • Four Years Strong;
  • Red Jumpsuit Apparatus;
  • Emery;
  • Spitalfield;
  • Motherfolk;
  • The Missed;
  • Sign Language;
  • Slutbomb;
  • Sky Wallace;
  • Proper;
  • Nox Novacula;
  • Knavery;
  • Life In Idle;
  • Xanny Stars; and
  • Lost Henry.

How does it compare to last year’s lineup? See for yourself.

Tickets went on sale Friday.

