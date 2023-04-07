Lineup announced for late-summer music festival at Riverbend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverbend Music Center will host the second annual Ohio Is For Lovers Festival on September 9, presented by MEMI and Live Nation.

The lineup of emo bands is headlined by Jimmy Eat World and Alkaline Trio.

The undercards include:

Underoath;

State Champs;

Saosin;

Hawthorne Heights;

The Starting Line;

Relient K;

Kennyhoopla;

Four Years Strong;

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus;

Emery;

Spitalfield;

Motherfolk;

The Missed;

Sign Language;

Slutbomb;

Sky Wallace;

Proper;

Nox Novacula;

Knavery;

Life In Idle;

Xanny Stars; and

Lost Henry.

How does it compare to last year’s lineup? See for yourself.

Tickets went on sale Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.