The controversial new technology Sharonville police are using to arrest criminal suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Sharonville Police Department credits new technology for a string of recent arrests.

The department is the first in the Tri-State to use Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras, allowing officers out on patrol to compare the plates of cars they pass with those in a database tied to suspected criminals.

“The impact can be tremendous for a town like ours,” Sharonville Police Lt. Walter Cordes said.

The new cameras have only been in use a few weeks, but Cordes says they’ve already helped officers make half a dozen arrests.

“It’s the same information that any officer would be able to get by sitting in traffic and running a license plate,” Cordes explained, “but they’re not looking at a computer, and they don’t have to be everywhere all at once.”

The department has twelve cameras, some along major highways, others in places like park entrances. The pictures take a picture of every license plate on every car that drives by.

Other local law enforcement agencies, including West Chester PD, Blue Ash PD and Loveland PD, have all begun using the Flock Safety system in the month since Sharonville PD adopted it.

The system isn’t without controversy. The ACLU warns local jurisdictions against using the cameras, saying the company intends to “create a nationwide mass-surveillance system[...]”

“Unlike a targeted [automatic license plate recognition] camera system that is designed to take pictures of license plates, check the plates against local hot lists, and then flush the data if there’s no hit, Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers,” ACLU Senior Policy Counsel Chad Marlow and Senior Policy Analyst Jay Stanley wrote earlier this year.

They conclude: “In our country, the government should not be tracking us unless it has individualized suspicion that we’re engaged in wrongdoing.”

Cordes stresses the cameras only offer a starting place for investigations.

“These aren’t speed cameras,” Cordes said. “We don’t take enforcement action based on the images from this. We use it to gather intelligence.”

Cordes says the license plate data captured by the cameras are only stored for a few weeks. During that span, officers can match the plates with cars in a database comprising the plates of known suspects in crimes from human trafficking to attempted murder.

“The cool thing about the Flock database is that it will catalog the cars by their type and their color and style,” Cordes said. “They update their database several times a day, so as they read that license plate, they’ll send it to whatever jurisdiction is attached to that camera and let us know, hey, a stolen car is going eastbound on Kemper Road.”

Cordes says the cameras helped in the arrest of 21-year-old Chadrick Druihet and 21-year-old Jardyn McCoy, both from Louisiana, in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts in Sharonville.

The department also credits the technology two other arrests: 42-year-old Colin Thomas, who is charged in connection with a shooting at the Sharondale Woods Apartments on March 29; and a suspect in a hit-skip crash on Feb. 16 that left one victim seriously hurt, police say.

“We can’t be everywhere all at once,” Cordes said. “So, this is a way for us to be a little bit more efficient, and a better tool to help us research and find the people that in the past would take us days or even weeks of researching.”

