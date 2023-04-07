Contests
Easter egg hunt goes awry at Ohio mall because of ‘unacceptable’ adult behavior

By Victoria Moorwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Dayton-area mall apologized on social media after an Easter egg hunt for kids did not go as planned.

The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek, Ohio, hosted its second annual Easter egg hunt over the weekend and apologized to participants in a since-deleted Facebook post Monday.

Organizers said they had “an extremely difficult time with crowd control” and the event went awry “due to several factors.”

According to the post, organizers hid over 2,000 eggs and set up a designated area for 1- and 2-year-old children to look first, followed by 3- and 4-year-olds. After that, all kids could join in. However, organizers said participants did not follow instructions, and parents instead rushed to collect the eggs.

“Adults were not permitted to pick up eggs, yet we saw so many doing so, which resulted in some children leaving empty handed,” the post, which was captured by Dayton-area radio station 91.3 WYSO before it was deleted, read.

Organizers said they saw “grown adults pushing children out of the way” and egg hunters being knocked over.

“This is absolutely unacceptable behavior, and we apologize to anyone that was affected by these actions,” it read.

Greene Town Center assistant manager Jessica Baer told Dayton Daily News the mall doesn’t plan to hold the Easter egg hunt next year. Instead, the center plans to hold a prize raffle with one ticket per child.

