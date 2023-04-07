Contests
Ohio woman caught trying to traffic meth in a cereal box, sheriff says

A K-9 sniffed out the drugs during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
Samantha Gardner
Samantha Gardner(Preble County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EATON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman faces drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found meth in a cereal box.

Sheriff’s investigators in Preble County and Darke County are cracking down on people traveling to the Dayton area and returning with large amounts of suspected methamphetamine for sale, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of that effort, deputies last Sunday stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road near US-35.

During that stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Preble County Sheriff’s K-9 named Arlo alerted deputies to the scent of narcotics.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the car and found 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cereal box among other groceries in the car, the sheriff’s office says.

Samantha Gardner, 34, of New Madison, is behind bars at the Preble County Jail on counts of aggravated drug trafficking, aggravated drug possession and possession of criminal tools.

