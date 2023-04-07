Ohio woman caught trying to traffic meth in a cereal box, sheriff says

EATON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman faces drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found meth in a cereal box.

Sheriff’s investigators in Preble County and Darke County are cracking down on people traveling to the Dayton area and returning with large amounts of suspected methamphetamine for sale, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of that effort, deputies last Sunday stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road near US-35.

During that stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Preble County Sheriff’s K-9 named Arlo alerted deputies to the scent of narcotics.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the car and found 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cereal box among other groceries in the car, the sheriff’s office says.

Samantha Gardner, 34, of New Madison, is behind bars at the Preble County Jail on counts of aggravated drug trafficking, aggravated drug possession and possession of criminal tools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.