Passenger killed in NKY crash after leaving bar; Driver arrested

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is facing charges in connection with an early Friday crash in Walton.

Allasandra Losey, 22, of Hebron, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Richwood Road and Chambers Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Losey was a passenger in a 2010 Kia sedan that the sheriff’s office says was being driven by 22-year-old Bryanna Godsey of Walton.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday after Losey and Godsey had just left a bar, the sheriff’s office explained.

Godsey told deputies that she and Losey had been drinking and her last drink was about an hour and a half before the deadly crash, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Godsey was driving the Kia when she lost control and hit a culvert, the sheriff’s office said.

Losey was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, they added. Godsey suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Godsey as well as inside the vehicle.

While at the hospital, deputies served a search warrant and collected a blood sample from Godsey, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

She was arrested once she was discharged, the sheriff’s office said.

Godsey is charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.