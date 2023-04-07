Pedestrian struck, vehicle crashes into building in Symmes Township

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of a strip mall in Symmes Township Thursday night and then drove into one of the shops, the Hamilton County sheriff says.

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies arrived near the intersection of Montgomery and East Kemper roads around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A 40-year-old man was driving a vehicle erratically in the parking lot and hit a 42-year-old pedestrian, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

The release says the driver pinned the pedestrian between his vehicle and other parked vehicles.

The sheriff says the driver then put his vehicle into reverse and drove into Marina’s Deli and Grocery.

The male pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening but serious injuries, the news release said.

There was structural damage to the building.

The driver is being evaluated and does not face charges at this time, pending the results of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

