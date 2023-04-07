Popular West Side restaurant damaged by flooding reopens

DELHI, Ohio (WXIX) - A restaurant on the Ohio River which was closed after flooding in 2018 is getting a second chance thanks to a former customer.

Drew’s on the River shares a driveway with Anderson Ferry in Delhi.

“Nothing like the sun hitting on the water, you know?” Ron Schmidt said.

Schmidt fell in love with the restaurant, so much so that he negotiated a deal with the previous owner who said he was done with the business due to the flooding.

“It would be over the roof of the building. It would be completely in it,” Schmidt said.

He says the city of Cincinnati wasn’t convinced that Drew’s could be saved.

“I get a letter from the city that says ‘Congratulations on your purchase. You’ve got 30 days to tear it down or we’ll tear it down for you and put it on your tax bill’ and I’m like, whoa,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says it took about two years to persuade the city that the restaurant could operate safely and effectively.

He says he had to invest about $300,000 in order to retrofit the building to combat the flood waters when they come.

“I can have these windows out in five minutes, per window. They’re designed to where they’ll stack and you can just pick them up with a forklift and take them to higher ground,” Schmidt said.

He installed wheels on the bar equipment so it can be moved the next time there’s a flood.

“Everyone was real thankful when we opened it. It was kind of surprising the amount of people that it’s important to in Delhi and around the area. So, I’m glad we did and hopefully, it’s going to be fun too,” Schmidt said.

Drew’s is open seven days a week.

