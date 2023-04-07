Reds’ manager David Bell to miss Friday’s game after ‘medical procedure’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds’ manager David Bell will not be with the team Friday when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bell, 50, had a “minor medical procedure” which will cause him to miss the series opener, the Reds announced on Twitter.

The Reds (3-2) did not release details on what the procedure was but did say Bell is expected to be back for Saturday’s game.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as the Reds’ acting manager Friday, according to the team’s tweet.

The Reds and Phillies (1-5) play Friday at 3:05 p.m. and then on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

