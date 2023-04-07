Contests
Reds’ manager David Bell to miss Friday’s game after ‘medical procedure’

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the...
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds’ manager David Bell will not be with the team Friday when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bell, 50, had a “minor medical procedure” which will cause him to miss the series opener, the Reds announced on Twitter.

The Reds (3-2) did not release details on what the procedure was but did say Bell is expected to be back for Saturday’s game.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as the Reds’ acting manager Friday, according to the team’s tweet.

The Reds and Phillies (1-5) play Friday at 3:05 p.m. and then on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

