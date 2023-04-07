Contests
Reunion between teachers and students brings generations together

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mother and son. Mother and daughter. All four have a common bond.

They’ve been brought together by education.

Friday, Leslie Ciani, Joseph Ciani, Krystal Bostic and Kasiah Bostic met at the School for Creative and Performing Arts to take a trip down memory lane.

FOX19 NOW’s Morgan Parrish has their story. Watch in the video player above.

