Reunion between teachers and students brings generations together

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mother and son. Mother and daughter. All four have a common bond.

They’ve been brought together by education.

Friday, Leslie Ciani, Joseph Ciani, Krystal Bostic and Kasiah Bostic met at the School for Creative and Performing Arts to take a trip down memory lane.

FOX19 NOW’s Morgan Parrish has their story. Watch in the video player above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.