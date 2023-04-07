House fire closes down Delhi Township road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township road is closed as firefighters are on scene of an early Friday fire.

The fire is in the 1200 block of Neeb Road and Delhi Township police say they have closed the section between Treeview and Cleves Warsaw.

No one was inside the home when a neighbor called 911 to report the fire, officials at the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

Flames eventually spread to the home’s attic, officials added.

According to the Delhi Township Fire Department, there is an estimated $50,000 in damages to the home.

