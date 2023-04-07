Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

House fire closes down Delhi Township road

Delhi Township Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire on Neeb Road.
Delhi Township Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire on Neeb Road.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township road is closed as firefighters are on scene of an early Friday fire.

The fire is in the 1200 block of Neeb Road and Delhi Township police say they have closed the section between Treeview and Cleves Warsaw.

No one was inside the home when a neighbor called 911 to report the fire, officials at the scene tell FOX19 NOW.

Flames eventually spread to the home’s attic, officials added.

According to the Delhi Township Fire Department, there is an estimated $50,000 in damages to the home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
Afroman fires back at Adams County deputies who are suing him
A man is dead after his pickup truck careened off the Interstate 275/74 overpass and plummeted...
Man killed after pickup truck careens off I-74 overpass
Teens, adults caught on cam ‘brawling’ at Liberty Center
Couple who fought teen at Liberty Center say they were only defending their son
A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
Victim identified in Brown County homicide

Latest News

Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday
Thousands to continue tradition of Praying the Steps in Mt. Adams Friday
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow’s new deal: Analyst makes projection on star QB’s contract extension
Beautiful weekend ahead
Dry and quiet weather this weekend
Fundraiser held for lone family member to survive Clermont County shooting
Fundraiser held for lone family member to survive Clermont County shooting