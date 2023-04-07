Contests
Warming up and staying dry for Easter weekend

A few chilly mornings to deal with before the big warm up next week
We've got highs back in the 60s starting Saturday with much warmer weather expected next week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Friday will be a bit chilly with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs only in the mid 50s thanks to not only the cloud cover, but brisk gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour out of the east.

Saturday will also be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. By the afternoon we will see clearing with a high of 61. It’s slightly below normal for this time of the year, as our normal low is 41 and our normal high temperatures is 63.

However, we begin to warm up on Easter Sunday looks beautiful! If you are attending a sunrise service, bundle up because it will be in the 30s in the morning. By the afternoon we will see bright sunshine and a high of 64 - perfect for those Easter egg hunts in the yard!

Next week looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the 70s and mild lows in the 40s.

Warm weather continues through the middle of the month of April with mainly dry conditions.

