3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people died as a result of a crash in Anderson Township, Kyla Woods of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits and closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Anderson Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the victims’ identities as they are still notifying the victims’ next of kin.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.