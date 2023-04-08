Contests
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm

Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Chancelor Winn
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people died as a result of a crash in Anderson Township, Kyla Woods of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits and closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Anderson Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the victims’ identities as they are still notifying the victims’ next of kin.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

