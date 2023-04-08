Contests
$33M conversion of JCPenney store to create 125 new jobs in Hamilton County

Plans for McClusky Chevrolet's new automotive showroom and digital sales platform HQ in Symmes Township.(Hamilton County Board of Commissioners)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have surfaced surrounding the long-planned conversion of the former JCPenney store in Symmes Township.

County documents filed Friday show McClusky Chevrolet plans to convert the vacant big box store into the national headquarters for its online platform, Online.cars.

The total cost of the conversion is expected to be $33 million, of which $18 million will be used to construct a new 100,000 sq.ft. facility.

The project entails partial demolition of the JCPenney store, which shuttered in 2020, and full demolition of the adjacent retail plaza.

McClusky expects over the next three years to create 125 new jobs averaging $75,000 in annual salary.

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will consider a 10-year, 50-percent tax abatement to support the project next week.

The Symmes Township Board of Trustees passed a resolution supporting the project in February.

Construction will begin this spring and conclude by spring 2025.

Plans for McClusky Chevrolet's new automotive showroom and digital sales platform HQ in Symmes...
Plans for McClusky Chevrolet's new automotive showroom and digital sales platform HQ in Symmes Township.(Hamilton County Board of Commissioners)

The project has been in the works—and under wraps—since early 2021. A request for zoning changes to the Symmes Township Zoning Commission dating from April of that year describes an “automotive retail destination” that will “help drive economic growth to Symmes Township and surrounding communities.”

McClusky purchased the property through an LLC around the same time.

The request says the JCPenney building will be converted into an automotive showroom. It also describes a mezzanine that will house the then-unnamed company’s online car sales force.

McClusky describes itself as the largest Chevrolet dealership by volume in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Online.cars is as much a car delivery platform as a digital sales platform. An explanatory video on the company’s website says it is “revolutionizing the entire car-buying and home-delivery experience[...].”

The platform uses search software that references more than 200,000 vehicles nationwide and affords buyers free home delivery using the company’s patent-pending “glass traveling showroom,” i.e. a delivery truck with transparent panels.

