6 injured during shooting near South Carolina beach

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people were taken into custody after the...
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people were taken into custody after the shooting.(WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police say six people were taken to a hospital Friday night after a shooting near an Isle of Palms beach in South Carolina.

Police confirmed the shooting happened behind the Sea Cabins property on Oceans Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people were detained, but he cannot yet confirm if the shooter is in custody.

Several weapons were also collected, but it’s not clear if any were actually used in the shooting.

Cornett says a total of six people were injured. Some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The injuries are not life-threatening, police believe.

According to Cornett, there was a gathering involving high school students for “senior skip day” and most of the victims are believed to be in their teens.

The Isle of Palms police chief holds a press conference about a shooting on the beach that injured six people. (WCSC)

At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Department are assisting the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Police say there was no threat to the public after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

