Bus crashes into utility pole in Northside, Duke Energy onscene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bus crash that happened in Northside Saturday is being investigated.

Cincinnati Police units were dispatched to the scene of a Metro bus crash at the intersection of Spring Grove Avenue and Blue Rock Road shortly before 5:00 p.m., where the bus struck a utility pole.

The collision caused the pole to snap and pull down wires, according to Cincinnati Police Dispatch. Part of the pole landed on the roof of the coach.

Several passengers were treated on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries and also transported to the hospital, police say.

Duke Energy is at the scene to repair the light pole, and police say the intersection will be blocked until further notice.

Police told FOX19 that they believe the bus driver had a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

