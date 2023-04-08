Contests
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 closed in Anderson Township Friday night.

The interstate is closed between US-52 and Five Mile Road.

At least one person is dead, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

EMS transported three victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The interstate closed around 9:40 p.m. No word on how long the closure will last.

