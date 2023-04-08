Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 closed in Anderson Township Friday night.

The interstate is closed between US-52 and Five Mile Road.

At least one person is dead, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

EMS transported three victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The interstate closed around 9:40 p.m. No word on how long the closure will last.

BREAKING: One person has died and multiple others are injured. The wreck happened closer to exit 69 about two miles east of exit 71 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/RoCaGYDzE0 — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) April 8, 2023

