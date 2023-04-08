Driver crashes into Mt. Auburn school, police say
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left a Mt. Auburn school heavily damaged early Saturday morning.
Officers say a truck driver crashed into Rising Stars Academy at Vine around 5 a.m.
Police would not confirm if there were any injuries.
The school has not released a statement at this time.
Police are working to investigate the cause of the accident.
