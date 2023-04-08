Driver crashes into Mt. Auburn school, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left a Mt. Auburn school heavily damaged early Saturday morning.

Officers say a truck driver crashed into Rising Stars Academy at Vine around 5 a.m.

Police would not confirm if there were any injuries.

The school has not released a statement at this time.

Police are working to investigate the cause of the accident.

