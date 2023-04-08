Family coping through anger after loved one killed in crash with Tri-State police officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man killed in the North College Hill crash that also killed a Springfield Township police officer say he was a pillar in the community.

Erica Dunson, wife of William Dunson, says the family has been torn to pieces since the tragedy that took William from them at the age of 50.

They remember William as a dedicated husband, father, brother and friend who was active in his church and did whatever he could to help others.

“Jokester. Cuddly teddy bear. He was everything,” Erica said Friday. “Was everything to everybody. Made sure that they were loved and knew that they were cared for.”

“He was the one that I kept going for. He was my main supporter,” said William’s daughter, Ana Dunson. “I’m angry. I’m very angry, because it wasn’t his time.”

Police have released few details about the crash, leaving even William’s family in the dark about what happened.

“Angry, frustration... and why? The main thing is, why?” Erica said of her emotions in the aftermath.

Erica says William had just dropped his brother off and was on his way home when the crash happened around midnight on March 31 at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Center Ridge Avenue.

“There was an array of police cars, it was so blinding,” Erica said. “So, I remember calling him back to say, ‘Hey avoid this accident.’ And that’s when he did not pick up again. I asked God to help me hear what I was going to hear... because I knew it was him.”

William, a church deacon and usher, leaves behind his wife and four children, including one with special needs.

“It’s a lot,” Erica said. “It’s a lot to take in.”

Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin was laid to rest on Wednesday. The Dunson family attended to pay their respects.

Now, William’s loved ones draw inspiration from his legacy.

“I wasn’t raised to hold grudges. And I know my husband would want me to forgive,” Erica said. “I know that’s what he would want for us to keep doing [...]That’s to keep going, and to keep loving God and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

William’s funeral will take place next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple.

