Former Kenton County jail employee accused of smuggling drugs to inmates

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former deputy jailer is behind bars accused of sneaking drugs into the Kenton County Detention Center and giving them to inmates, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Curtis Edwards handed out the drugs to inmates while he was working as a deputy, Sanders says. He remains in custody but was moved to a different facility as a safety precaution.

“This deputy is going to prison,” Sanders said.

The Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force arrested Edwards this week.

“The illegal drugs were being delivered to inmates by someone who had access to the inside of the detention center, which obviously limited that to employees,” Sanders explained.

The investigation pointed to Edwards, who Sanders says was receiving money from people the inmates knew on the outside of the jail in exchange for the drug deliveries.

Edwards went into his car early Friday morning to get a batch of drugs to bring inside, court records claim.

“The strike force allowed agents to literally catch him in the act of bringing drugs into the detention center,” Sanders said.

Authorities believe Edwards did not act alone.

“We believe this deputy was working in cahoots with a number of different inmates to deliver the drugs,” Sanders said.

Court records claim agents found marijuana on Edwards. Sanders says they believe two balloons found on him were full of fentanyl.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” Sanders said. “We don’t look kindly upon it. We look forward to putting Mr. Edwards in prison with the people he was supposed to be guarding for a long time.”

Sanders says he doesn’t know if any inmates overdosed from the drugs Edwards allegedly smuggled in.

Edwards faces 25 years in prison but could face additional charges, leading to more time behind bars.

