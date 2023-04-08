Contests
OSP: 1 dead in three-vehicle Clinton County crash

The three-vehicle crash occurred on Antioch Road near Scissorville Road in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A three-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday morning resulted in one person dead, according to Lt. J.D. Madden of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says that the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Antioch Road near Scissorville Road.

OSP’s preliminary investigation found that Edford Parker of Greenfield, 72 was driving westbound on Antioch Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound turned left into his lane. The investigation said that both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway, where Parker’s vehicle overturned and struck a parked vehicle.

The Clinton-Highland Joint Fire and EMS, and Leesburg EMS also responded to the scene. Parker was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he died as a result of the crash.

