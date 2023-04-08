Red Cross seeks volunteers to help install smoke alarms to those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the nationwide ‘Sound the Alarm’ Red Cross campaign that lasts through the month of April.

Marita Salkowski, Regional Communications Director of the American Red Cross, says, “Working smoke alarms can actually cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half,” which is why the American Red Cross started this campaign back in 2014.

According to Salkowski, “Of the over sixty-two thousand disasters that the Red Cross responds to nationwide every year... ninety percent of those are home fires. So we respond to more home fires than we do hurricanes, tornados, [or] wildfires out west.”

The program does more than just provide and install smoke alarms for free, as Salkowski adds, “[the Red Cross] provide[s] residents with fire safety information, preparedness tips and we develop a home fire escape plan for each resident.”

If you’re interested in a smoke alarm and safety information, you can call to request an installation appointment at (844) 207-4509.

If you’re interested in volunteering for this month-long campaign, there are two types of volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are being sought to go into designated neighborhoods and leave behind informational door hangers, alerting residents that the Red Cross will soon be in the area to install free smoke alarms. Volunteers are needed to install free smoke alarms in area homes.

Volunteers who sign up to participate would be working with other Red Cross volunteers and staff along with local fire departments.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up here.

The following dates are volunteer opportunities for the ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign in the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State area:

April 7, 2023: Distribution of informational door hangers at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park located at 6074 Deerfield Road in Loveland, OH

April 10, 2023: Smoke alarm installation at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park located at 6074 Deerfield Road in Loveland, OH

April 11, 2023: Distribution of informational door hangers in the Mount Airy neighborhood at 6121 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, OH

April 14, 2023: Distribution of informational door hangers in the Goshen area at 1785 OH-28 in Goshen, OH

April 15, 2023: Smoke alarm installation in the Mount Airy neighborhood at 6121 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, OH

April 17, 2023: Smoke alarm installation in the Goshen area at 1785 OH-28 in Goshen, OH

April 18, 2023: Distribution of informational door hangers in the Alexandria neighborhood at 7951 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY

April 21, 2023: Distribution of informational door hangers in the New Richmond neighborhood at 1560 Bethel-New Richmond Road in New Richmond, OH

April 22, 2023: Smoke alarm installation in the Alexandria neighborhood at 7951 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY

April 24, 2023: Smoke alarm installation in the New Richmond neighborhood at 1560 Bethel-New Richmond Road in New Richmond, OH

For more information about volunteering for the American Red Cross for other events, you can visit their website here.

