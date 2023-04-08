Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country

Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the road.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maternity wards are closing across the country forcing some expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the healthcare consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the United States have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A CNN tally shows that at least 13 closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than 10 facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money.

According to the American Hospital Association, 42% of births are paid for by Medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.

According to data released by the March of Dime last year, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age across over 1,100 U.S. countries are living in maternity care deserts. That has been linked to an increased risk of maternal death in the year after giving birth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
Bryanna Godsey, 22, is charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence...
Passenger killed in NKY crash after leaving bar; driver arrested
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Criminal charge refiled against Joe Mixon for January incident, police say
Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings
10-year-old Highland County girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

Latest News

Indiana lawmaker takes aim at teen suicides with anti-bullying bill
The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the...
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
Ask Ashlee: Digital Brand Marketing Coach creates content space for creators
Ask Ashlee: Digital Brand Marketing Coach creates content space for creators
A driver of a pickup truck crashed into Rising Stars Academy at Vine early Saturday morning,...
Driver crashes into Mt. Auburn school, police say