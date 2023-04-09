1 person confirmed dead following Colerain Township shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in Colerain Township, according to Colerain Police Public Information Officer James Love.

Police were called to a situation at Pippin Road and Galbraith Road after 4 p.m. and are still at the scene investigating.

FOX19 is currently at the scene gathering information.

This is a developing news story that will continue to update as more details break.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.