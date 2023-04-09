Contests
1 person confirmed dead following Colerain Township shooting

Police are actively investigating after a shooting in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Police are actively investigating after a shooting in Colerain Township Sunday, according to Colerain Township Police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in Colerain Township, according to Colerain Police Public Information Officer James Love.

Police were called to a situation at Pippin Road and Galbraith Road after 4 p.m. and are still at the scene investigating.

FOX19 is currently at the scene gathering information.

This is a developing news story that will continue to update as more details break.

