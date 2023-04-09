Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Beautiful Easter Sunday and beyond

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunny skies and dry weather. We will see highs in the mid 60s this afternoon with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

This week looks quite pleasant with much of the same weather and warming conditions. Highs will be in the 70s much of the week beginning Tuesday. The normal high is 63 so it will be well above normal as we get close to 80 a couple of days.

We will see clouds begin to increase Friday and Saturday with the chance for a few stray showers those days too. The better chance for rain will be Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Deadly crash closes I-275 East in Anderson Township
3 dead in Anderson Township crash, Hamilton County deputies confirm
Family coping through anger after loved one killed in cash with police officer
Family coping through anger after loved one killed in crash with Tri-State police officer
Plans for McCluskey Chevrolet's new automotive showroom and digital sales platform HQ in Symmes...
$33M conversion of JCPenney store to create 125 new jobs in Hamilton County

Latest News

Warmer weather each day
Beautiful Easter weather
Dry and sunny today
Dry and sunny for Easter
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Dry and sunny Easter Sunday
Tracking a warm Easter Sunday in the tri-state.
Morning frost, but sunny and warm afternoon for Easter