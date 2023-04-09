Beautiful Easter Sunday and beyond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunny skies and dry weather. We will see highs in the mid 60s this afternoon with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

This week looks quite pleasant with much of the same weather and warming conditions. Highs will be in the 70s much of the week beginning Tuesday. The normal high is 63 so it will be well above normal as we get close to 80 a couple of days.

We will see clouds begin to increase Friday and Saturday with the chance for a few stray showers those days too. The better chance for rain will be Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

